+2 Science results: Boys outshine girls as pass percentage falls

Bhubaneswar, May 19: As many as 73, 211 students have passed the Plus II Science examinations, the results of which were declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Saturday.

The results have been made available on the official website www.chseodisha.nic.in from 11am. The students who had appeared for the examination can check their marks through the official website. This apart, the results are available on orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.98 percent in comparison to 81.11% last year, informed School & Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra while announcing the results at CHSE office.

Altogether, 95,096 students had appeared for the +2 science examination of which 73, 211 have passed the examination. As many as 19, 861 students have secured first division, 24, 164 got second division and 24,986 got third division. While 42,886 boys passed the examination, 30,325 girls have cleared the examination this year.

Nayagarh district has recorded a highest pass percentage of 92.23 per cent while lowest pass percentage of 43.43 per cent was recorded in Gajapati district. About 41 students have cleared the examination with 90 per cent and above. 28 boys and 13 girls have secured 90 percent and above marks.

Last year, 90,643 students had appeared for the +2 examination in Science stream of which 73,523 had cleared it. The pass percentage was 81.11%. Girls outshone the boys with 82.36% over 80.29% last year.

The results of Plus II Arts and Commerce examinations are likely to be declared by the end of this month, School & Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra informed.

This year, a total of 3, 80,707 students from 1,504 colleges in Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational education streams had appeared for Plus-II annual examination which was held from March 6 to March 29 while the Practical exams were held from January 29 to February 8. The examination was held in as many as 1,106 centres across the state