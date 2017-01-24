2 ‘Road Romeos’ arrested for eve-teasing

Bhubaneswar: The Mancheswar police have arrested two persons for eve-teasing two girls on the National Highway (NH-5) road connecting the twin city. The accused were identified as Subhransu Sekhar Sutar of Kendrapara district and Vikas Kumar Das of Rasulgarh area, studying in a private engineering college in the city.

As per sources, on Monday afternoon, the two girls studying at Ravenshaw University were coming to the capital city from Cuttack by their Scooty. The two accused were notably following the two girls from the Pahala area and continuously passed lewd comments on them all through the way while coming to Bhubaneswar. Being harassed by their behaviour, the girl in the mid-way informed the police and so also their other friends of the incident.

Following the information, Mancheswar police near the Hanspal square traffic signal captured the two ‘Road Romeos’ and later took into their custody.

However, a case(22/17) has been registered and the duo were produced in the court on Monday.