+2 Science results declared: 81.11 percent students passed

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
+2 results declared: 81.11 percent students passed

Bhubaneswar: The results of +2 (Science) examinations were declared today at 11:00 am.

After the declaration of the result, it was known that the total pass percentage remained at 81.11 percent. Alike the results of HSC examinations, girls have also excelled this time too. While total pass percentage of boys is 80.29 percent, the pass percentage of girls is 82.36 percent.

The total number of students passed in first division stands at 19,087. Similarly, 26322 students have passed in second division and 27597 students have passed in third division.

The district with highest number of pass percentage in the state is Balasore with 93.61 percent and the district with lowest number of pass percentage is 50.51 percent.

It may be noted that the exams conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had been held from March 1 to 30. A total of 3,80,707 students of 1,504 colleges in science, arts, commerce and vocational education streams had appeared for the exams. “While Science results will be out first, the results of Commerce and Arts students will be published by May end,” said an official at CHSE.

 

