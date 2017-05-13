+2 results declared: 3 colleges in state with zero results

Bhubaneswar: Surprisingly after the CHSE (+2 Science) results were declared on Friday, it was noticed that three colleges in the State have produced nil results in the Plus Two Science examinations held by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

Not a single student could clear the examinations raising questions about the quality of education imparted and the performance of the students in these colleges.

School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said not a single student could clear the examination in Tapobana Junior Science College, Puri, Krushna Priya Devi Women’s College in Daspalla in Nayagarh district and Binayak Junior College, Jeypore in Koraput district.

Patra said that action will be taken against these colleges which have failed to produce any successful candidate in the Plus Two Science examination this year.

He said a thorough probe would be initiated to find out the reasons behind the poor performance of these colleges soon. Later after getting the report, appropriate action would be taken against the college authorities.