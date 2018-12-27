2 Navy personnel killed in Kochi Naval Base mishap

Kochi: Two Navy personnel were killed in an accident in Kochi naval base on Thursday.

News agencies quoting defence spokesperson said the personnel died after door of a helicopter hangar collapsed at Southern Naval Base in Kochi.

The spokesperson said :”Two Navy personnel died of casualties caused due to an aircraft hangar collapse”.

The identity of the deceased personnel is yet to be revealed.

According to reports the accident occurred around 9 am on Thursday at the headquarters of the Naval Command here.

The injured Navy personnel were immediately shifted to the Naval Base Hospital, but could not be saved, reports said.

Court of inquiry is being ordered into the matter, reports said.