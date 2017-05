Koraput: In a major success for Odisha Police, two hard core Maoists on Friday surrendered before South-Western Range DIG S Shyni.

As per reports, one is a cadre left wing extremist from Chhattisgarh while the other is from Odisha.

The surrendered duo comprises one male and one female.

While the male ultra has been identified as Sonu from the Chhattisgarh red rebel brigade, the female is Dibya Huika from Odisha team.

Each carried a cash reward of Rs 4 Lakh on head.