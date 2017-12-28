Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt

New Delhi: A total of 2,22,159 posts are lying vacant in the Indian Railways, with the highest in the Northern sector that had 27,537 vacancies as on April 1, 2017, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Of the over two lakh posts lying vacant, 41,128 are in the category reserved for Scheduled Castes/ Tribes, he informed the House.

Among the zone-wise vacancies, the second highest unfilled posts are in the Eastern sector (19,942), followed by the Central sector at 19,651, the Western sector at 16,520 and East Central at 17,065 vacant posts.

The Minister said that vacant posts in Zonal Railways are to be filled up as per laid down procedure through Railway Recruitment Boards, Railway Recruitment Cells and Union Public Service Commission.

