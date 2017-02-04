2 lakh devotees took holy dip at Chandrabhaga

Puri: Around two lakh devotees on Friday took holy dip and offered prayers to the Sun God at Chandrabhaga near Konark in Puri district on the occasion of Magha Saptami.

Devotees including the elderly persons worshipped Sun God in the belief that the bath and prayer would wash away their sins and cleanse them of disease.

It is one of the most popular and colourful festivals of Konark which is observed on the seventh day of the waxing phase of the Odia month of Magha. This is a day specifically set aside for the worship of Sun God at Konark Sun Temple.

Devotees from all across the state and also devotees from the state of west Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh come to take the holy dip.

However, tight security arrangements were made at Chandrabahaga for the safety and security of the pilgrims. As many as 30 platoons of forces were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.