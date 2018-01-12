2 killed under debris in Berhampur after tractor hits wall

Berhampur: At least two labourers were killed after a boundary wall collapsed on them after getting hit by a tractor at a stone crusher unit in Gurundi village under Berhampur Sadar police limits in Ganjam district today.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Kalia Sethi and Baku Sethi of Palashi village under Hinjilicut police limits and happened to be siblings.

The incident took place in the afternoon while the victim duo was standing near a boundary wall of the crusher unit after getting down from a tractor which they had boarded to the spot to transport coarse aggregate.

Unfortunately, the stationary tractor slipped back from its place and hit the boundary wall causing it to cave in on them. Both the victims were killed on the spot coming under the debris.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem at MKCG Hospital. Later, they arrested the driver of the tractor and started an investigation.