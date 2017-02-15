2 killed and 11 injured in a bus accident in Jeypore

Jeypore: At least two persons were killed while more than eleven others sustained serious injuries when a bus in which they were traveling overturned at Patraput near Jeypore in Koraput district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during morning time when the driver of the private bus lost control over the vehicle. The bus named, ‘Gupta’ was carrying around 50 passengers was on its way from Vishakhapatnam to Kalimela via Jeypore when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and met with an accident. While one of the deceased has been identified as Sunita Mahanandia of Malkangiri, the identity of another is yet to be known.

Locals swung into the action and rescued the passengers. Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to Koraput District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and Jeypore hospital. Though the exact reason was not yet ascertained, it is suspected that the dense fog might be the reason.