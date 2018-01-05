Headlines

2 held in Khordha lady teacher killing case

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
lady teacher killing

Khordha: Police today detained two persons in connection with Anjali Dehury murder incident which took place in Khordha district.

Balugaon police arrested the duo conducting a raid in Nirakarpur where the victim was residing in a rented house and she was working in Ugratara Nodal ME School in Haripur area in the district.

The arrested include the son of her house owner and his aide.

Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said Balugaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) has been handed over the charges to probe into the matter.

“According to preliminary investigation, it seems the woman was killed over some personal enmity,” Ray said.

The scientific team along with a dog squad has recovered a bamboo stick from the murder spot, suspected to have been used in the crime.

Reportedly, Anjali was staying with one of her relatives at Badapokharia area. She was returning home when she was attacked by some miscreants between 4:30 pm and 5:15 pm yesterday, informed police.

Anjali had injuries on the head and face, said Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray adding a blood stained bamboo stick was recovered from the spot. According to police, Dehury was murdered on an isolated place between Haripur and Badapokharia area.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
3.0K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
TB medicine TB medicine
1.8K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
turtle smuggling turtle smuggling
779
Headlines

Turtle smuggling racket busted in Odisha, over 1400 turtles recovered

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top