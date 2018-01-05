2 held in Khordha lady teacher killing case

Khordha: Police today detained two persons in connection with Anjali Dehury murder incident which took place in Khordha district.

Balugaon police arrested the duo conducting a raid in Nirakarpur where the victim was residing in a rented house and she was working in Ugratara Nodal ME School in Haripur area in the district.

The arrested include the son of her house owner and his aide.

Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said Balugaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) has been handed over the charges to probe into the matter.

“According to preliminary investigation, it seems the woman was killed over some personal enmity,” Ray said.

The scientific team along with a dog squad has recovered a bamboo stick from the murder spot, suspected to have been used in the crime.

Reportedly, Anjali was staying with one of her relatives at Badapokharia area. She was returning home when she was attacked by some miscreants between 4:30 pm and 5:15 pm yesterday, informed police.

Anjali had injuries on the head and face, said Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray adding a blood stained bamboo stick was recovered from the spot. According to police, Dehury was murdered on an isolated place between Haripur and Badapokharia area.