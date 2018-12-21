2 held for killing elderly man over witchcraft

Nuapada: Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of an elderly man on suspicion of practicing black magic in Nuapada district.

Tularam Majhi of Khairani village was brutally killed on September 26 for allegedly practicing sorcery.

While five persons were reportedly involved in the murder, the police managed to arrest two persons so far. The arrested were identified as Bharsingh Majhi (31) and Ramadas Majhi (45).

Three others involved in the murder are absconding They are Niranjan Majhi (23), Bhagirathi Majhi (25) and Dinamani Majhi (22).

As per sources, the five accused murdered Tularam and later dumped the body in Kendujhari dam. His body was recovered 13 days back.

The accused duo said they suspected that the black magic practiced by Tularam claimed the lives of three girls including Ramadas’s daughter and planned to eliminate him.

On September 26, Ramadas found Tularam alone and along with four others bludgeoned him to death. The five accused then dumped the blood-soaked body in the dam.

Later on October 25, Tularam’s family members lodged a missing complaint with Nuapada police. After days of search, the police recovered the body on December 7.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the three absconding accused, the police said.