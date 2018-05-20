2 girl students attempt suicide after failing +2 exams in Balasore

Balasore: Two girl students allegedly attempted suicide in Soro area of Balasore district after they failed to pass Plus II examinations, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Both the students were rushed to Soro community health centre in critical condition last night.

According to sources, while a student of Talanagar Science College tried to end her life by consuming poison in a nearby field near her house at Pathanapada, another girl studying in Upendranath College also consumed some poisonous substance.