Jeypore: In a tragic incident, two persons were electrocuted after a bus came in contact with a live electric wire near Polakaputa under Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district today.

The deceased have been identified as driver and conductor of the vehicle.

According to sources, the ill-fated bus came in contact with the electric wire this afternoon while the vehicle was on its way to pick guests of a wedding party from groom’s side that led to the death of the two.