2 die of asphyxiation, one critical in Bargarh

Bargarh: Two persons died of asphyxiation and another became critical while removing centring of a septic tank at Mandosil village under Paikamal police limits in Bargarh district today.

The deceased have been identified as Karunakar Patel and Madan Bariha.

According to reports, the labourers entered inside an under-construction septic tank of Sushant Bag of the village this morning to detach the centring while Nepal Netam, a mason, was monitoring the work from outside.

Moments after the labourers did not respond, Netam went inside the tank to rescue them. However, condition of all of them became critical due to suffocation.

The house owner called up the fire personnel who rushed to the spot and rescued all of them with the help of the locals.

While Karunakar and Madan died on their way to the district headquarters hospital while Netam is still undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.