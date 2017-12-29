2 die, 2 critical consuming liquor during feast in Ganjam

Berhampur: Two persons died and two others fell critically sick after consuming alcohol during Nuakhai feast in Karadamuli village under Patrapur block in Ganjam district last evening.

While the deceased have been identified as Dhanu Behera and Siba Behera, the critically sick are Harischandra Behera and Tunguru Behera.

As per the report, a group of at least 20 people organized a feast to break their fasting over last few days on the occasion of tribal Nuakhai festival, late in the evening. After having dinner at the feast, around 4-5 persons from the group consumed ‘Mahuli’, a kind of country liquor. However, soon after they developed symptoms like nausea, head reeling, vomiting and loose motion.

While the sick were immediately rushed to Patrapur Community Health Centre (CHC) by the villagers Dhanu and Siba died under treatment there. Harischandra and Tunguru were later rushed to MKCG Medical in Berhampur due to deteriorating condition.

While the exact cause of the deaths and sickness of the victims is yet to be known, hospital sources said it could be ascertained only after the postmortem of the bodies.