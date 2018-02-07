2 contract killers nabbed in encounter in Ganjam

Ganjam: The Ganjam police on Tuesday morning nabbed two notorious contract killers after an encounter at Karnoli under Aska police limits in the district.

The arrested have been identified as Laxman Singh Rajput of Uttar Pradesh and Kuna Gouda of the district.

According to reports, the police had received inputs that the duo was trying to kill someone following which police rushed to the spot and intercepted them.

In a bid to escape from the spot, Rajput and Gouda opened fire at police during interception and police exchanged fire in retaliation and both of them suffered bullet injuries.

Police seized two mousers, six live bullets, two mobile phones and a Pulsar bike from their possession.

Initially, they were rushed to the Aska hospital from where they were referred to MKCG Medical College Hospital in the city.

Notably, this is the second incidence of a contract killer from outside the State being nabbed. Couple of months ago police had nabbed a Jharkhand-based contract killer.