2 businessmen killed as car falls off bridge in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and another one sustained critical injury after the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge on National Highway-26 at Kansbahal under Kesinga police limits in Kalahandi district late on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Agrawal and Dinesh Jain, businessmen hailing from Kesinga. The injured one has been identified as driver of the car who has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

The duo was returning home from Sundargarh when the accident took place. The driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle fell off the bridge.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed about the mishap and seized the bodies and the car that was badly damaged in the accident.