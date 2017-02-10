Crime

2 brown sugar smugglers arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Nayapalli police on Thursday have arrested two youths and seized 13 grams of brown sugar worth Rs1.5 lakh from them in the city.

The accused were identified as Aditya Rao and Mohan Sharma.

As per reports, earlier police had the information of possession of drugs with them. Subsequently acting on a tip off, police nabbed them from Handiapadia area of Salia Sahi and Sikharchandi Nagar of the capital city.

Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said that the two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in brown sugar smuggling. He also said that such raids would also continue in the coming days.

