Headlines

2 bears stray into human settlement in Jajpur

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Jajpur: Panic gripped Jajpur road after two wild bears strayed into human habitation from a nearby forest today.

According to reports, some locals spotted the wild animals on Dala bypass and raised an alarm. As soon as the news spread, residents informed the forest officials and police.

“The bears are suspected to have strayed into human settlement in search of food. In fear, the animals hid themselves in the bushes at an isolated place. However, efforts are on to capture them”, informed a forest official.

Traps have been laid to catch the bears and then release them into the natural habitat.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Papu Pom Pom Papu Pom Pom
2.9K
Headlines

Papu Pom Pom critical, likely to be air-lifted to Delhi AIIMS
Humsafar Express Humsafar Express
2.2K
Headlines

Indore-Puri Humsafar Express train flagged off by Sumitra Mahajan
lovebirds commit suicide lovebirds commit suicide
2.2K
Headlines

Rejected by families, lovebirds commit suicide
To Top