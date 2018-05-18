2 bears stray into human settlement in Jajpur

Jajpur: Panic gripped Jajpur road after two wild bears strayed into human habitation from a nearby forest today.

According to reports, some locals spotted the wild animals on Dala bypass and raised an alarm. As soon as the news spread, residents informed the forest officials and police.

“The bears are suspected to have strayed into human settlement in search of food. In fear, the animals hid themselves in the bushes at an isolated place. However, efforts are on to capture them”, informed a forest official.

Traps have been laid to catch the bears and then release them into the natural habitat.