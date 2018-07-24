2 Bangladeshi terrorists arrested in Noida

Noida: A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and West Bengal Police arrested two terrorists on Tuesday from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The two have been identified as Musharraf Hussain and Rubel Ahmed allegedly from Bangladesh.

The two terrorists hiding in Noida were arrested by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and West Bengal Police.

Police officers involved in the operation said they were hiding in Noida and were planning to carry out a major terror strike in the national capital.

Intelligence agencies have warned of a possible terror attack planned by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ahead of the Independence Day, following which security has been tightened in and around the national capital.

The information was revealed by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists Syed Muneer-ul-Hassan Qadri, Ashiq Baba and Tariq Ahmad Dar, who were recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their role in the Nagrota Army camp attack in 2016 that killed seven Indian soldiers.