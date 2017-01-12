Crime

2 arrested for cheating job seekers

Pragativadi News Service
2 arrested by Mancheswar PS

Bhubaneswar:  Mancheswar police here on Wednesday have arrested two persons, including a native of Madhya Pradesh, on charges of fraud.

The identified the miscreants were Chitta Ranjan Nayak of Nuagaon village of Jagatsinghpur district and Digambar Somkuwar of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

As per police sources,  Digambar, Chitta and their two associates were running a consultancy firm in Indore with the name of ‘Unistar Logistics’ and had taken more than rupees five lakh from at least 9 job seekers on the pretext of providing them employment in Kuwait and Dubai.

The job seekers on being not getting any confirmation of their job, had lodged a complaint at the Mancheswar police station.

On Wednesday, the duo along with other associates were conducting a meeting at Hotel Greenfield near Hi-Tech square in the city, while police intervened between the mid of the meeting and arrested both of them.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and the duos were produced in court on Wednesday.

