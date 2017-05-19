+2 admission notice to begin from May 22

Bhubaneswar: As per an official statement released on Thursday, the +2 admission process in the state would begin from May 22.

As per the statement, the School and Mass Education Department has informed that the admission process into the intermediate course for the academic session 2017-18 will continue till June7.

The first cut-off list will be out by June 13. The online application is avaialble at www.theodisha.gov.in.

The release stated that students select their colleges of their choice. A student can chose maximum 10 number of colleges.

Those who are interested applying offline, they can fill up the format at their nearest Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Resource Centres.

After thorough inspection of the applications, first cut-off list will be published on June 13 and thereafter admissions will take place within June 16 and June 19.