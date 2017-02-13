Latest News Update

2.83 lakh central govt jobs by 2018

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
central

New Delhi: In a major development in job sector, nearly 2.83 lakh central government jobs are estimated to be generated by next year. Last week this projection has been made in the Union Budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

As per the budget documents, the workforce of the central government establishments would be 35.67 lakh in 2018, about 2.83 lakh more than the actual head count of 32.84 lakh in 2016.

The Home Ministry will add 6,076 more personnel to take its strength to 24,778 in 2018. About 1.06 lakh more workforce will be added in police departments to take the total head count to 11, 13,689 by next year.

The strength of police departments under the central government is 10, 07,366, as per the 2016 data.

There will be an estimated increase of 2,109 persons in the External Affairs Ministry as against its actual strength of 9,294 in 2016, it said.

