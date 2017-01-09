More than 1K posts vacant in Odisha varsities

Sambalpur: Higher education in state is suffering from dire scarcity of faculties with more than 1000 posts in universities across the state lying vacant.

As per sources about 477 posts out of 1000 is lying vacant in Utkal University while 294 posts out of 600 are lying unfilled in Sambalpur University.

Similarly, 157 out of 535 in Berhampur University, more than a hundred in Ravenshaw, 24 out of 67 posts in Fakirmohan University, one out of 74 in Puri Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University and 6 posts out of 64 are lying vacant in North Odisha University.

A discussion on the debate was laid out during All Odisha University Employees Association’s anniversary here at VSS Technical University.

Speaking to the convention association President Upendra Narayan Mohapatra said faculty recruitment for the higher education in state has languished over the years with faculties being filled mainly on contractual, consolidated basis. At least they should be made regularized based on the same work same pay as noted by the Supreme Court, he said.

Besides, while the government has extended the retirement period of all government officials by 2 years from 58 to 60 years university officials were not given the due attention. On such a backdrop association has also urged the government to extend the retirement period of senior varsity faculties from 60 to 62 years.