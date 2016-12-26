19th foundation day: BJD all set to celebrate

Bhubaneswar: Admist all tussles with the opposition parties in major instances including the Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena’s alleged sex scandal, the Biju Janata Dal(BJD) is all set to celebrate its 19th foundation day on Monday.

Party supremo Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has urged all the party leaders including MPs, MLAs, senior leaders and district presidents to celebrate the day by highlighting the developmental activities undertaken by the BJD government during the last 16 years of rule.

BJD was formed in December 26, 1997, following the demise of Janata Dal leader Biju Pattnaik, father of Naveen Pattnaik. Naveen Patnaik took over his father`s Lok Sabha seat in 1996 as a member of the Janata Dal. In 1997, Patnaik split from Janata Dal and formed the BJD in December 1997. The BJD has participated in several ruling coalitions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) both at the Centre and in Orissa.

Meanwhile, when the arty is ready to ready with all plans to celebrate the day, the opposition congress is set to state a road blockade for two hours in the capital as a mark of protest from 10 am to 12 noon.

Congress leader Pradeep Majhi has said the protest has been aimed at condemning the state government’s anti-tribal policies.