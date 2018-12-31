1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar to surrender today

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is likely to surrender on Monday.

Kumar is awarded a life sentence by the Delhi High Court in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. He is expected to surrender before the Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail on Monday.

Reports said on December 17, the Delhi High Court had overturned the acquittal granted to Kumar by a trial court. He was awarded with a life sentence and a fine of Rs 5 lakh in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

HS Phoolka, one of the petitioners in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case said that Kumar might try to create disturbances around the court to use as an excuse not to surrender and ask for an extension.

Phoolka said Kumar has to surrender on Monday. If he does not do that, then on January 1 the police will have to take him in custody and send him to Tihar Jail.