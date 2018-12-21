1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court dismisses Sajjan’s surrender plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday has dismissed the plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for extension of time to surrender.

Sajjan Kumar has prayed for extension of time till January 30 to surrender. The high court said it saw no ground for granting the relief.

Earlier on Monday the 73-year-old Kumar was directed by the high court to surrender before authorities by December 31.

Sajjan had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984. This is also related to burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the riots had broken out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.