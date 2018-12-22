1984 Anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan moves SC against conviction

By pragativadinewsservice
1984 Anti-Sikh riots case
New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Saturday moved Supreme Court (SC) against his conviction.

He has moved the apex court challenging the life imprisonment awarded to him by the Delhi High Court in  1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The high court had on Friday rejected Sajjan’s plea seeking extension of time till January 30 to surrender for serving his punishment.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who represents the riot victims, said he was conveyed by the apex court registry that Sajjan has filed an appeal against the high court’s judgment.

It is noteworthy that the case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

