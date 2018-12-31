1984 Anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar surrenders before Delhi court

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Monday surrendered before a Delhi court. He surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg.

The former Congress leader has surrendered before the court to serve his life sentence in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Kumar was convicted by the Delhi High Court in this connection.

He was awarded a life sentence by the Delhi High Court in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The high court had set a deadline of December 31 for Kumar to surrender.