A 19 year old Hyderabad girl dies as a result of illegal abortion

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old engineering student succumbed to death following an illegal abortion that took place at a private nursing home in Hyderabad.
The girl who was was reportedly seven months pregnant, died of excessive bleeding and the parents, who were unaware of her pregnancy, approached the police on Monday.
The doctor and the man, Madhu who had accompanied her to the hospital have been arrested. The doctor was arrested on charges of causing death by miscarriage and a cheating case has been filed against Madhu.
The police informed that the girl had been in a relationship with Madhu who took her to a private hospital in Vanasthalipuram where the doctors gave her pills to terminate the pregnancy. On Sunday morning, the woman developed complications, including uncontrolled bleeding. As her condition worsened, the doctor who treated the girl for Rs 20,000, asked Madhu to take her to another hospital. But the girl was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Abortion in India is legal only up to 20 weeks and under specific conditions. The police booked the accused under sections 312, 314 and 417 for causing death by miscarriage.