19-year-old gored to death during Jallikattu festival in Madurai

Madurai: A 19-year-old youth who had come to see ‘Jallikattu’, was gored to death in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district.
More than 25 people were injured in the bull-taming event.
The incident took place at the Palamedu village, at a point where bulls are tethered by their owners after they complete their run across the arena.
Around 455 bulls participated in the event at Palamedu that began in the morning. The rules of the sport say that a bull tamer will be awarded a prize if he hangs on to the hump of the animal for a certain period of time.