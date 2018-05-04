19-year-old girl gangraped by 5 in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: In yet another rape case, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five men, including the driver, in an autorickshaw, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, was travelling from Sohna to Gurgaon bus stand to go to Aligarh.

Reportedly, “The victim in her complaint said that she was waiting for a bus to Aligarh around 8 pm on Tuesday. After seeing her standing alone, an auto driver approached her and offered to help her find the bus to Aligarh.

“He told her that the bus for Aligarh had already left from Sohna and she could pick bus for Aligarh from Gurugram and promised to drop her at Gurugram following which she boarded his auto. After travelling for some distance, the accused stopped the auto at an isolated place where four of his friends were already present,” the police said.

“They took her behind bushes and one of the accused forcibly gave her a soft drink laced with sedatives. The accused took turns to rape her one by one in a field. All the accused later escaped from the crime spot. One of the accused goes by the name of Akash as recalled by the victim. The victim managed to recall the registration number of the auto used during the crime,” police said.

A case has been registered in Bhondsi police station and investigation is underway to identify the accused. Police have questioned dozens of suspected auto drivers so far but no arrest has been made till now.