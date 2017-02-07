19 killed in suicide blast at Afghan Supreme Court

Kabul: At least 19 people were killed and 41 wounded on Tuesday in asuicide blast at Afghanistan’s Supreme Court in Kabul sources said.
A suicide bomber on foot detonated as employees were boarding a bus to go home in the parking lot of the court compound, located on the road leading from the international airport to the US embassy, interior ministry spokesman Najibullah Danish said.
On February 6, an Afghan diplomat was killed allegedly by a security guard who opened fire inside the Afghanistan Consulate in Karachi.