Gujarat: At least 19 people were killed and 7 injured after a cement truck in which they were travelling overturned near Bavalyali Village in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad highway near Bavalyali village. Local police and district officials have reached the accident site and the rescue work is on. The injured are being rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.