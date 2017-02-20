Headlines

Under-19 cricketer drives car onto railway station

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
cricketer

Mumbai: A former Under-19 cricketer has been arrested after he drove his luxury car onto platform number 1 of Andheri Railway Station, triggering panic among passengers during peak hours on Monday.

The young driver was Harpreet Singh, a Ranji player who was reportedly in the under-19 cricket team. No one was injured in this incident.

He will be subjected to a medical examination to establish whether he was inebriated or intoxicated at the time of the incident.

This is the second incident of this kind at Andheri in recent months.

In November, 35-year-old Rajesh Yadav drove his Innova car straight on to Platform number six of the same station.

Andheri is one of the few railway stations in Mumbai which is on the ground level and runs mostly parallel to the main roads, with few barricades or obstacles to prevent cars from entering.

 

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

OAS OAS
6.1K
Headlines

Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
4.4K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.0K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
BJD BJD
3.4K
Headlines

Strong actions against losers after polls, warns BJD
Uttam Mohanty Uttam Mohanty
3.0K
Headlines

Actor Uttam Mohanty says disappointed BJD candidates won it for BJP
To Top