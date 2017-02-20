Under-19 cricketer drives car onto railway station

Mumbai: A former Under-19 cricketer has been arrested after he drove his luxury car onto platform number 1 of Andheri Railway Station, triggering panic among passengers during peak hours on Monday.

The young driver was Harpreet Singh, a Ranji player who was reportedly in the under-19 cricket team. No one was injured in this incident.

He will be subjected to a medical examination to establish whether he was inebriated or intoxicated at the time of the incident.

This is the second incident of this kind at Andheri in recent months.

In November, 35-year-old Rajesh Yadav drove his Innova car straight on to Platform number six of the same station.

Andheri is one of the few railway stations in Mumbai which is on the ground level and runs mostly parallel to the main roads, with few barricades or obstacles to prevent cars from entering.