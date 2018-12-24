18 tribal girls from Koraput stranded in Telangana

Koraput: As many as 18 tribal girls from Koraput district, who had gone to Telangana to work in a brick kiln, have been held captive by the owner of the kiln.

According to sources, the labourers from Laxmipur and Pitalapadar panchayat in the district had gone to the neighbouring state to work in a brick kiln a few months ago.

The matter came to light after the family members of the victims approached the district administration.

Their family members have alleged that they were denied salary and tortured by the owner of the brick kiln. They were neither allowed to meet relatives nor freed to go their home back, sources said.

The family members have urged the district administration for their safe return from the neighbouring state.