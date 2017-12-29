18 trains cancelled, 35 delayed due to dense fog in north India

New Delhi: As dense fog continues to engulf north India, train services remain affected in Delhi. North-western plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh, were covered under dense fog Friday morning.

At least Delhi-bound 18 trains were cancelled, 35 delayed and five rescheduled due to dense fog in many parts of northern India on Friday.

All north-bound trains get delayed for hours due to poor visibility during foggy weather, causing a ripple effect on the congested network. The dense fog forces drivers to slow down train speeds up to 15 kmph as a safety requirement — resulting in delays ranging between four and 22 hours.

The Government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that more than 3,000 trains were delayed due to fog between November 1 and December 21 in 2017.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said 3,119 trains were delayed during the period on account of fog.

Goyal said portable global positioning system (GPS)-based fog pass devices were being issued to the loco pilots for the regions which get seriously affected due to fog.

According to the data provided by the minister, the Northern Railways has received 3,185 of such devices, North Eastern Railways has got 975, North Western Railways 802, East Central Railways 617, North Central Railways 282 and the Northeast Frontier Railways has received 183.

Rattled by the massive disruption in services year after year in winter, the railways has initiated several steps to use technology to fight fog. The steps include a Train Protection Warning System (TPWS), a Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), and a Terrain Imaging for Diesel Drivers (Tri-NETRA) System, with the latest one being LED fog lights to improve visibility so that drivers can maintain normal speeds.