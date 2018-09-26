18 tourists from West Bengal hurt in group attack

Mayurbhanj/Baripada: As many as 18 tourists from West Bengal were injured after a group of locals allegedly attacked them at Sitakund in Similipal of Mayurbhanj district today afternoon.

According to sources, a tourists from West Bengal’s Digha had arrived at Sitakund for a tour when a group of locals made indecent gestures to them. But when the tourists protested the act, they were beaten up mercilessly by the local youths forcing the tourist group to leave the place.

The matter turned worse after the rowdy youths, in order to vent their anger, again attacked the tourists near Baripada. They allegedly snatched away belongings from the tourists and ransacked their vehicle.

Following the incident, the victims have lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. The police has launched a probe into the matter.