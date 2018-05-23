Headlines

18 passengers fall ill on board Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express after eating IRCTC catered food

Pragativadi News Service
Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express

Kharagpur: At least 18 passengers on the Kolkata-bound Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express – 12278 were admitted to hospitals at Kharagpur for food poisoning after eating a meal served on-board this afternoon.

Passengers of C – 2, C – 3, C – 4 and E – 1 berth began complaining of uneasiness after lunch was served to them between 12 pm. Passenger Ranjan Acharya who was travelling in C – 1 berth said, “Some passengers started experiencing nausea after having lunch served by the Railway catering.”

All the passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment after preliminary treatment at the station.

The train was delayed around an hour following the incident and left Kharagpur station at 1. 15 pm with doctors and medical personnel on board. More persons may fall victim to the food poisoning.

The food was served by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

More details awaited…

 

