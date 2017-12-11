175 objectionable videos reported in Odisha in last 3 years

Bhubaneswar: A total of 175 women have become the victims of objectionable videos going viral in Odisha in the last three years, while 5,935 rape cases were reported during the period, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the State Assembly on Monday.

As many as 42 cases relating to incidents of objectionable videos of women going viral have been registered in 2015, while 40 cases of cyber crimes were registered in 2016, the Chief Minister said replying to a written question of Congress Chief Whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

The incidents increased in the current year with 93 cases registered by September end this year, taking the total cases relating to cybercrime between 2015 and 2017 to 1,261, he said.

He added that 5,935 rape cases were registered in the three years. Of the 2,286 cases reported in 2015, 109 were of gangrape.

Patnaik furtheradded that the figure of rape cases in 2016 was 2,144 and 96 gangrape cases. Similarly, 1,505 rape cases and 83 gangrape cases have been reported till September this year. Chargesheets in 3,040 rape cases have been filed in the last three years.