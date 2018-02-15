Headlines

17 killed in shooting at South Florida high school

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Florida

Florida: A heavily armed 19-year-old who had been expelled from a South Florida high school opened fire on campus shortly before classes let out Wednesday, killing 17 people while terrified students barricaded themselves inside classrooms, as per reports.

The violence unfolded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, a school of more than 3,000 students in a tony suburb northwest of Fort Lauderdale where houses sit on broad lots.

The Broward County sheriff identified the suspect as Nikolas Cruz, who had recently attended the school but had been kicked out for “disciplinary reasons.”

In an English class, students were reading Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” when the shooting began, and a Code Red was declared, reports said.

The high school was to be closed for the rest of the week.

