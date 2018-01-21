17 killed as fire guts cracker factory in Delhi’s Bawana

New Delhi: Ten women and seven men were killed while a man and woman were injured in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area on Saturday evening.

A man who was apprehended by the police in connection with the fire accident has said that he took the factory premises on rent and was running it alone.

The fire, which started at the storage unit on the ground floor of a two-storey building, ripped through the structure, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said a person named Manoj Jain has been apprehended.

Jain told police that he was running the factory alone and had taken it on rent.

The police had said that an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material. The maximum punishment under section 304 is 10 years.

The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the blaze. While the fire department said the blaze occurred at a firecracker storage unit, the DCP had said they are yet to confirm this. He said it was a matter of investigation if firecrackers were being manufactured too.

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flame.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at the factory around 6:20 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said, adding the fire has been brought under control.

The police said the people were either charred or got choked to death.