160 passengers escape disaster as AI flight’s tyre deflates on runway

Bhubaneswar: An Air India flight en-route from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar narrowly escaped a disaster after its tyre deflated while landing on the runway here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Tuesday.

The pilot managed to steer the Airbus 320 jet and park it safely after experiencing this malfunction.

Airport authorities said there were 160 total passengers inside the plane including the crew members and all were safe after they were evacuated unhurt.

The flight named AI077 Air India plane from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar stated its journey at around 7 am in the morning and landed at 9.15 am at the city based airport.

It was grounding that the pilot realized about the burst in the tyre and soon informed this to the ground staff. The maintenance work was still undergoing till last reports were available.

The return flight of the jet has been deferred inordinately posing great inconvenience to some 150 Delhi bound passengers. About 50 per cent passengers were accommodated through an alternative flight AI 076 during the afternoon while the rest were stranded as per the latest reports as the national career was yet to make an alternative arrangement.