16-yr old Odia girl flees from Jhansi, rescued by CWC

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police rescued a minor girl from Baramunda Bus stand after she managed to flee from the clutches of her husband , who is a native of Jhansi and was harassing her. The police sent the girl to city based Ruchika Child Helpline.

Ruchika Director and Child welfare Commission(CWS) member Benudhar Senapati has said that a person(aged 40) belonging to Jhansi had married the girl. The girl was married for an amount of Rs 50,000, paid to a middleman, who posed himself as the uncle of the girl. She was married in a temple at Jhansi ten days back. They allegedly assaulted her physically and tortured her mentally, which prompted her to flee from that place.

The minor victim managed to catch a train and came back to Odisha. She reached the Baramunda bus stand from the Bhubaneswar railway station and was searching for work. Meanwhile she approached a person for help, who suggested taking the help of police.

Senapati has said that that they have discussed this matter with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit to rehabilitate this girl. The police is also trying to find out the role of the parents in this matter.