16- year old Odia girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan

Cuttack: A 16-year-old schoolgirl has ran away from her home in the millennium city to become an actress in Bollywood and meet actor, Varun Dhawan and later was found last week after roaming around the city for three days.

As per police, around ten days ago, the girl hailing from Cuttack, left home without informing her family members and went to Mumbai by boarding on a train. After realizing that she was missing, her parents registered a missing person’s complaint at Lalbag police station in the city. A team of police officials from Cuttack reached Mumbai to trace the girl and with the help of Bhandup police, as her last location was traced at eastern suburbs started their search operation to locate the girl.

The girls’ mobile phone was not switched off, as such it was known by the police department that the girl kept constantly roaming around in the metro city. The police said, the girl’s mother had called her on the day she reached at Mumbai, but she in return had threatened her saying that she would commit suicide if she calls her again.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) Sanjeev Arora has said that the girl had been to the film city in Goregaon where she hoped to meet Bollywwod actor Varun Dhawan. She was also in touch with certain people in Mumbai who had promised to help her enter the film industry.

The parents of the girl were called to Mumbai to meet her. Her mother was asked to call her requesting her to meet before she proceeds with her plans. She had come to domestic airport at Santacruz, where police personnel clad in plainclothes stopped her from running away again. As such, police has said that the role of her parents had been crucial in rescuing her.

Later the girl was taken to Airport police station and counseled before her parents took her home.