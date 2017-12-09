Headlines

16 lakh bill for dengue victim: Haryana govt looks to cancel lease of Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Gurugram

Chandigarh: A day after the license of Shalimar Bagh branch of Max Hospital cancelled for alleged medical negligence, now Haryana’s health minister Anil Vij has written to the state urban authority seeking the cancellation of Gurugram Fortis’ land lease.

The Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital recently made headlines for charging Rs 16 lakh for a 15-day dengue treatment of a seven-year-old girl, who later died.

Adya Singh (7), diagnosed with dengue shock syndrome, was admitted to Gurugram’s Fortis on August 31, with high fever.

Over the course of her two-week long treatment, she was shifted to the ICU and also incubated, but the seven-year-old’s condition never improved.

The seven-year-old succumbed on September 14, with her parents left with a bill of 15,79,322- that adds up to more than a lakh per day.

Notably, the Shalimar Bagh branch of Max Super Speciality Hospital was in a soup after doctors there declared one of the newborn twins dead falsely.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
6.7K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.9K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.8K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top