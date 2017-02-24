1500 posts vacant in state varsities

Bhubaneswar: Around 1500 posts are lying vacant in seven universities of the state. BJP MLA Dilip Ray brought the Assembly’s attention to the status of vacancies in varsities in Odisha on Thursday.

As per data provided by Ray, there are 24 professor posts, 90 lecturers and 495 non-academic posts lying vacant in Utkal University.

Similarly, in Ravenshaw University, 21 professors, 162 lecturers and 128 non-academic posts are vacant since long. Though this University has the approval of appointing 137 administrative staffs currently it is run by only 9 staffs, he added.

In case of Berhampur University, there are vacant posts for 10 professors, 65 lecturers and 167 non-academic posts. At Sambalpur University, 8 professor, 50 lecturer posts and 304 non-academic posts are lying vacant.

With same scenario Fakir Mohan University needs 10 lecturers and 25 non-academic staffs to be appointed. North Orissa University has 4 lecturers, 2 non-academic posts vacant whereas Sri Jagannath Sanskrit University requires 20 lecturer and 19 non-academic posts to be filled.