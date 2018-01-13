Headlines

150 speakers from 90 countries likely to take part in Raisina dialogue

New Delhi: More than 150 speakers and over 550 delegates from around 90 countries are expected to take part in the third edition of the annual Raisina Dialogue.

The theme of the dialogue this year is ‘Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms’.

This will be inaugurated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 16. Netanyahu will arrive here on January 14 on a six-day visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be a part of the inaugural session of the three-day-long event, which will see a series of high- powered panel discussions on geo-political issues.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will take place at the Taj Palace Hotel in the national capital.

