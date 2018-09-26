150 laptops distributed to visually-impaired students

Bhubaneswar: With a view to enable visually-impaired students connect to the world of information and technology, the Odisha Government distributed 150 laptops to such students pursuing higher education in a distribution programme held at the National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled in the city on Wednesday.

Prafulla Samal, Minister, Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs (SSEPD) handed over the JAWS software-enabled laptops to the visually-impaired student.

Addressing at the event, Minister Samal said that the newly created Department of Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs is trying its best for the comprehensive development of PwDs.

He further said, the budget of the laptop was increased from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 2 crore per annum from this year onward to provide free laptops to 250 such beneficiaries.

Appealing the corporate world to utilise at least 5% fund under CSR for the empowerment of PwDs, SSEPD Principal Secretary Niten Chandra said, “Odisha is one of the frontline state among six in the country which has separate department and independent officer for PwDs at block and district level.”

On the other hand, SSEPD Director, Susanta Mohapatra appealed that the students should be given the assistance appropriately so that they can become independent and contribute meaningfully in development of country.

Mohapatra also informed that Pre-recruitment coaching for PwDs will be introduced soon in joint collaboration with the NCSCDA, Bhubaneswar.

When asked, some beneficiaries opined that these initiatives of the state government are very meaningful which will help them to take optimal advantage of technology to become more independent and empowered.